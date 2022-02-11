SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

SJW opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

