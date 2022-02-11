SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders. For 2021, the upstream energy company expects overall production to go beyond the 2020 levels, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased fuel prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. As a result, the company is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. Moreover, the leading upstream energy company expects its exploration expenses for 2021 to be $40 million, suggesting a decline from the previous estimate of $50 million. Also, transportation costs are expected at $2.75 per Boe, down from the 2020 figure of $3.06.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 5.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

