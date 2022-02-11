SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 6%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 8.59 and last traded at 8.65. 9,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 946,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson began coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.93.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 35.13 million during the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

