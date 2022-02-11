Snetwork (SNET) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Snetwork has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $103,331.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00040558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103334 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,594,132 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

