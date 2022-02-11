Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Snowflake worth $45,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.72.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

