SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TLMD. Benchmark lowered SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25. SOC Telemed has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

