Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.98) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($41.38) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.08) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.68) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

GLE opened at €36.78 ($42.28) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($48.14) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($60.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.85.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.