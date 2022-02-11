Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sohu.com worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $201,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.02. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

