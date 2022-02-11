Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 78,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 157,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.
About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)
