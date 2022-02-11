Sonar (PING) Reaches Market Cap of $7.50 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $32,400.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

