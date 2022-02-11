Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SONO stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Sonos has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.
In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
