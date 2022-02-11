Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sotera Health were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:SHC opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 191.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

