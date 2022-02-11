S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

SPGI opened at $396.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 97,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 4,325.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

