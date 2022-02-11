SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of SpartanNash worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $945.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

