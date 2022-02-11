SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000.

SPYG stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

