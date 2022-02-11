Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00207139 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00026527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.72 or 0.00477267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00068812 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.