Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Spok worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spok by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, TheStreet cut Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

