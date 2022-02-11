SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Earnings Results

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

