SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,858. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

