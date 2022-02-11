SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.
Shares of SPSC stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.