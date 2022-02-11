SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $80.49. 1,266,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

