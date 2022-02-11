SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.258-1.298 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

