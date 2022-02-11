SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,825 ($24.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,690 ($22.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657 ($22.41).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,555 ($21.03) on Wednesday. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,605.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,606.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

