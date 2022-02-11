SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SSEZY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 29,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,239. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

