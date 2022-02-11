Standard Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 106,709.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,764 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 91.6% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 348,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $239.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

