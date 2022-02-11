Standard Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

