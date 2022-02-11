Standard Family Office LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.81.

NYSE DIS opened at $152.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

