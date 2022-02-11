Standard Family Office LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.