Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLFPF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF remained flat at $$3.31 during trading on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.