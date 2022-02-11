Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.34. 1,902,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

