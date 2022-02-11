StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $37.89. StepStone Group shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 3,689 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

