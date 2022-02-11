Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

