Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the typical volume of 3,932 call options.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

