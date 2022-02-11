Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sibanye Stillwater Call Options (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 38,349 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 957% compared to the average volume of 3,627 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBSW traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,762,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

