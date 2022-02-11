StockNews.com Downgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chegg from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

CHGG stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

