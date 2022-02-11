StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PCYO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 294,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 342,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

