StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
PCYO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.63.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.
Further Reading
