StockNews.com Lowers Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Sell

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 202,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.35 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

