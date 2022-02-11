StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,615 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises about 1.7% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $59,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneCo by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

