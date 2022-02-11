STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.81 Million

Analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to post sales of $194.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.34 million to $203.01 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $752.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $820.46 million, with estimates ranging from $740.87 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

