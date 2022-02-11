STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

STOR opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

