Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,037,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 1,196,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

