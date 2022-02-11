Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:QQQJ remained flat at $$30.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,920. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.
