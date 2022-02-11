Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,373. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.