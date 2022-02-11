Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.56. 126,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

