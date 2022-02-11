Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 53,934 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 72.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 122,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,322. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

