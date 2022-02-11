Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on March 31st

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

SLF stock opened at C$69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$70.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.04 and a 1 year high of C$74.22.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$72.62.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

