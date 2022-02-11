Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.
Sun Life Financial stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 982,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $58.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.
