Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$79.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.62.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at C$69.72 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.