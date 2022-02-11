Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 221.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.