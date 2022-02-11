Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $19.15. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 21,992 shares.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after buying an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after buying an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after buying an additional 82,402 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

